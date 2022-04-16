Knights Fly Past the Redbirds 12-5 on Saturday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Second baseman Laz Rivera and right fielder Blake Rutherford had four RBIs apiece to help lead the Charlotte Knights past the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 12-5 on Saturday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights tallied 12 runs on 13 hits in the team's second win of the series against the Redbirds.

The Knights got on the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a solo home run off the bat of third baseman Ryder Jones. The home run was his third of the season and it tied the game at 1-1. The Redbirds added a run in the third inning and three more in the fourth inning off Charlotte RHP Kade McClure. In all, he allowed five runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings pitched.

In the fifth inning, the Knights put up an eight-run inning against the Redbirds. Rivera was a big part of that as he was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and four RBIs in that fifth inning. In all, Rivera finished the game 2-for-4 with the home run, the double and four RBIs. Rutherford also came in clutch and he finished the game with a gamer-high three hits and four RBIs. Additionally, catcher Nick Ciuffo, designated hitter Carlos Pérez and center fielder Adam Haseley all had two hits apiece in the commanding win.

LHP Kyle Kubat (1-0, 3.24) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after he was sharp for 3.1 innings pitched. Kubat, who threw 37 pitches, did not allow a hit or a run and struck-out four batters. Relievers Andrew Perez (one inning) and Tyler Johnson (one inning) held the Redbirds scoreless over the final two frames.

