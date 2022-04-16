Easter Sunday April 17 Game Postponed

April 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Tomorrow's game between the Iowa Cubs and Toledo Mud Hens at Principal Park has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Fans who purchased tickets to tomorrow's game may redeem those for a ticket of equal value to any future Iowa Cubs regular season game, except July 1-3, subject to availability.

For more information, or to redeem tickets from tonight's game, send the ticket purchaser's name, the email on your account, and the date of the future game you would like to attend to tickets@iowacubs.com or call the Ticket Office at 515-243-6111.

The two teams plan to make up tomorrow's postponed game when Toledo comes back to Principal Park on August 3. The first game of that seven-inning doubleheader will be at 12:08, with the second game following approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Iowa and Toledo will round out their five-game series today, with a special 3:08 first pitch.

