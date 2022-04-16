Jumbo Shrimp Use Late Run to Beat Bulls

April 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC -The Durham Bulls fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 10-5 on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park to drop to a 2-3 record in the six-game series. After the Bulls went down three runs early at 4-1, they rallied to take the lead at 5-4 , but could not hold off another powerful Jacksonville offensive attack late in the game.

To start the game, Jacksonville C Lorenzo Quintana put his team on the board first with a two-run home run in the first inning. Jumbo Shrimp SS Demetrius Sims got his first hit of the season with a solo home run in the third inning for the 3-0 advantage. 2B Isaac Paredes got the Bulls on the board with an RBI single in the third inning. Jacksonville would answer right back as RF Norel Gonzalez got an RBI single of his own for the 4-1 advantage.

Bulls RF Miles Mastrobuoni ignited the home crowd with an RBI double that cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth inning. Bulls DH David Rodriguez would follow Mastrobuoni's lead in the sixth inning with an RBI double of his own to take a 5-4 lead.

Jumbo Shrimp 2B Willians Astudillo would tie the game at five with an RBI single in the seventh inning. 1B Lewin Diaz would follow suit and use an RBI single of his own to put Jacksonville in front 6-5. Quintana would again wreak havoc on the Bulls defense with a three-run home run for the 9-5 advantage. Gonzalez would do more damage as well with another RBI single to put his team up 10-5. Jacksonville would add three more insurance runs in the ninth inning to secure the win.

Easton McGee got the start on the mound for the Bulls, and threw four innings, surrendering four runs on eight hits and one strikeout. Chris Muller came in for relief in the seventh inning, only pitching one inning, sacrificing six runs on six hits and one strikeout, getting tagged with the loss. Jacksonville pitcher Tommy Eveld is credited with the win.

The Bulls are scheduled to be back at the DBAP on Sunday for the series finale against Jacksonville. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp are scheduled to start RHP Paul Campbell (0-2,11.25) on the mound, while the Bulls starter is still to be determined.

Tickets for all 2022 Bulls home games are on sale now. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.