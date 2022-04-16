Walk-Off Wins Series for I-Cubs

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (6-5) won their first extra inning game of the year, beating the Toledo Mud Hens (3-8) by a score of 3-2, Saturday at Principal Park.

Toledo broke the scoreless tie in the top of the second when Ryan Kreidler scored on a sacrifice fly. They added to their lead in the third on a groundout from Kreidler, scoring Jamie Westbrook.

That was all the Mud Hens would get off of Matt Dermody, as the southpaw went 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks. Iowa got a run back in their half of the third on an RBI single from Jared Young.

The game stayed locked at 2-1 with four combined scoreless frames from Conner Menez and Cayne Ueckert. The I-Cubs tied the game in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Esteban Quiroz, but that was all either team would score in regulation, as the game went to extras.

Iowa got a double play in the top of the 10th to keep Toledo off the board and Donnie Dewees delivered a walk-off single to give the I-Cubs their first series victory of the year, taking four games from the Mud Hens.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Conner Menez, Cayne Ueckert and Erich Uelmen combined to throw 5.1 scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four.

- Jared Young (2), John Hicks (2) and Donnie Dewees (3) combined for seven of Iowa's 11 total hits. It was Young's second straight two-hit game.

The sixth and final game of the series between Iowa and Toledo has been postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for August 3 when Toledo returns to Principal Park. Iowa will get tomorrow and Monday off and start a six-game set with Louisville at 5:05 pm CT from Louisville Slugger Field. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

