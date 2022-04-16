Quintana, Six-Run Seventh Surge Jumbo Shrimp by Bulls
April 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - A six-run seventh inning and two home runs from Lorenzo Quintana on Saturday propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 13-5 victory over the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Durham (4-7) led 5-4 when Demetrius Sims led off the seventh with a single. Bulls reliever Chris Muller (1-1) walked JJ Bleday before Willians Astudillo tied the game with an RBI single. Lewin Díaz then put Jacksonville (4-7) in front 6-5. Quintana followed with his second home run of the game, a three-run bomb, to make it 9-5. Brian Miller singled and went to third on an Erik González single. A double play ground ball plated Miller for the inning's sixth run to push the margin to 10-5.
With the same score in the ninth, Díaz reached on an error before Quintana, who finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and two homers, socked his second two-bagger of the day. A González sacrifice fly tacked on another run before Norel González blasted a two-run bomb to put the Jumbo Shrimp up 13-5.
Jacksonville led early on in the contest before a Bulls rally in the middle innings. Bleday singled on the first pitch of the game. After a pair of ground outs, Quintana went yard to break open the scoring. Sims then led off the third inning with his first Triple-A home run to widen the gap to 3-0.
In the bottom of the third, Durham got on the board. Three consecutive singles by Jim Haley, Miles Mastrobuoni and Isaac Paredes, with the latter plating a run, cut the Jacksonville lead to 3-1.
Erik González helped the Jumbo Shrimp respond in their next at-bats. He singled with one out and stole second before scoring on Norel González's base hit.
In the bottom of the fourth, though, Niko Hulsizer singled with one out. After a pop out, Haley added a base hit before Mastrobuoni knocked in the pair with a double to pull the Bulls within one.
The Jumbo Shrimp still led 4-3 going to the sixth when reliever Tommy Eveld (1-0) ceded a single to Ruben Cardenas and walk to Hulsizer to start the frame. David Rodriguez then whacked a two-run double for Durham's first lead of the game at 5-4.
The Jacksonville rally and win marked season-highs for the Jumbo Shrimp in home runs (4), runs (13) and hits (17).
RHP Paul Campbell (0-2, 11.25 ERA) starts for Jacksonville in Sunday's 5:05 p.m. set finale as the Jumbo Shrimp go for their first series win of the year. Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
