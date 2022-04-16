Quintana, Six-Run Seventh Surge Jumbo Shrimp by Bulls

April 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - A six-run seventh inning and two home runs from Lorenzo Quintana on Saturday propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 13-5 victory over the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Durham (4-7) led 5-4 when Demetrius Sims led off the seventh with a single. Bulls reliever Chris Muller (1-1) walked JJ Bleday before Willians Astudillo tied the game with an RBI single. Lewin Díaz then put Jacksonville (4-7) in front 6-5. Quintana followed with his second home run of the game, a three-run bomb, to make it 9-5. Brian Miller singled and went to third on an Erik González single. A double play ground ball plated Miller for the inning's sixth run to push the margin to 10-5.

With the same score in the ninth, Díaz reached on an error before Quintana, who finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and two homers, socked his second two-bagger of the day. A González sacrifice fly tacked on another run before Norel González blasted a two-run bomb to put the Jumbo Shrimp up 13-5.

Jacksonville led early on in the contest before a Bulls rally in the middle innings. Bleday singled on the first pitch of the game. After a pair of ground outs, Quintana went yard to break open the scoring. Sims then led off the third inning with his first Triple-A home run to widen the gap to 3-0.

In the bottom of the third, Durham got on the board. Three consecutive singles by Jim Haley, Miles Mastrobuoni and Isaac Paredes, with the latter plating a run, cut the Jacksonville lead to 3-1.

Erik González helped the Jumbo Shrimp respond in their next at-bats. He singled with one out and stole second before scoring on Norel González's base hit.

In the bottom of the fourth, though, Niko Hulsizer singled with one out. After a pop out, Haley added a base hit before Mastrobuoni knocked in the pair with a double to pull the Bulls within one.

The Jumbo Shrimp still led 4-3 going to the sixth when reliever Tommy Eveld (1-0) ceded a single to Ruben Cardenas and walk to Hulsizer to start the frame. David Rodriguez then whacked a two-run double for Durham's first lead of the game at 5-4.

The Jacksonville rally and win marked season-highs for the Jumbo Shrimp in home runs (4), runs (13) and hits (17).

RHP Paul Campbell (0-2, 11.25 ERA) starts for Jacksonville in Sunday's 5:05 p.m. set finale as the Jumbo Shrimp go for their first series win of the year. Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.