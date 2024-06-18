Birmingham Stallions Sweep Player of the Week Honors after Championship Win

by Fran Stuchbury

June 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions







Birmingham Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez, Stallions linebacker Kyahva Tezino and Birmingham cornerback Nevelle Clarke were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for the United Football League Championship.

Adrian Martinez completed 13 of 23 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown while adding eleven carries for 52 yards and two rushing scores in the Stallions' 25-0 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas. He earned Offensive Player of the Week honors for the fifth time this season as Birmingham earned its third straight spring football trophy after taking back-to-back United States Football League Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Martinez' eleven-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter gave the Stallions a two-score lead:

Honorable mention goes to his teammate running back Ricky Person Jr. who finished with 13 carries for 102 yards.

Defensively, Tezino contributed nine total tackles and two forced fumbles. Tezino made the All-USFL team last year with the Pittsburgh Maulers with 93 total tackles and two interceptions.

Nevelle Clarke earned Unsung hero with five total tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. Clarke competed at the University of Central Florida and played for the United States Football League's New Orleans Breakers in 2022 and 2023. He signed with the Stallions on November 2, 2023.

