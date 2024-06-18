UFL Announces NFL Signings for June 18

June 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced eight of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams.

Six United Football League teams were represented today, including two players from the D.C. Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks.

Below is a list of players who signed:

UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM

ARL DE Jalen Redmond Minnesota Vikings

D.C. CB Gareon Conley Dallas Cowboys

D.C. OG Liam Fornadel New England Patriots

MEM WR Daewood Davis Carolina Panthers

MICH K Jake Bates Detroit Lions

SA OL Kohl Levao New York Jets

STL LB Willie Harvey Dallas Cowboys

STL RB Jacob Saylors New York Giants

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.

The UFL wrapped up its inaugural season this past Sunday, crowning the Birmingham Stallions as inaugural UFL Champions. The USFL Conference Champion Stallions defeated the XFL Conference Champion San Antonio Brahmas, 25-0.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.