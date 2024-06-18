UFL Announces NFL Signings for June 18
June 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced eight of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams.
Six United Football League teams were represented today, including two players from the D.C. Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks.
Below is a list of players who signed:
UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM
ARL DE Jalen Redmond Minnesota Vikings
D.C. CB Gareon Conley Dallas Cowboys
D.C. OG Liam Fornadel New England Patriots
MEM WR Daewood Davis Carolina Panthers
MICH K Jake Bates Detroit Lions
SA OL Kohl Levao New York Jets
STL LB Willie Harvey Dallas Cowboys
STL RB Jacob Saylors New York Giants
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
The UFL wrapped up its inaugural season this past Sunday, crowning the Birmingham Stallions as inaugural UFL Champions. The USFL Conference Champion Stallions defeated the XFL Conference Champion San Antonio Brahmas, 25-0.
