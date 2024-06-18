Fornadel, Conley Sign NFL Contracts

June 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







Washington, D.C. - D.C. Defenders guard Liam Fornadel and cornerback Gareon Conley have signed NFL contracts with the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

Fornadel (pronounced for-NAY-del) started every game for Defenders this season. In 2023, he was selected to the All-XFL Team, after helping the team rash for a league-best 140.8 per game.

Conley appeared in seven games for the Defenders this season, totaling 25 tackles (20 solo) and was tied for the team lead with two interceptions. Conley was drafted by the Oakland Raiders out of Ohio State with the 24th overall pick in 2017. He spent three seasons in the NFL with the Raiders and Houston Texans.

