Harvey Signs NFL Contract
June 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Willie Harvey has signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League.
Voted All-UFL at linebacker, Harvey set a new single-season team record while leading the league with 78 tackles (43 solo/35 assisted).
A team captain, Harvey's 9 tackles for loss were tied for tops on the Battlehawks and he ranked third with 4 sacks. He also led the team with 6 pass breakups and forced a pair of fumbles to go with one fumble recovery.
The St. Louis Battlehawks will retain Harvey's rights should he return to the UFL.
St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Willie Harvey makes a tackle against Arlington
St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Willie Harvey vs. the Houston Roughnecks
