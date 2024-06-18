Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

This past week the Birmingham Stallions won the inaugural United Football League Championship, the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates announced their affiliation with the NHL Florida Panthers and AHL Charlotte Checkers, and San Diego Wave FC hired Camille Ashton as Sporting Director and General Manager. Highlights from this week come from the United Football League, Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, National Women's Soccer League, Canadian Premier League, MLS NEXT Pro, USL League One, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, International League, Eastern League, Midwest League, Premier Lacrosse League and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The Birmingham Stallions shut out the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0 Sunday at The Dome at America's Center to win the inaugural United Football League Championship. Two of the top defenses in the league created a stalemate and a scoreless tie for virtually the entire first half. It took a while, but Birmingham's top-rated offense finally got on track late in the first half. The Stallions scored on three straight possessions spanning the second and third quarters to grab a 22-0 lead and cruised to the shutout victory. In the end, the Stallions' high-powered offense and an inspired performance from their defense led to a third straight championship for Birmingham. Skip Holtz's team won the 2022 and 2023 USFL Championship prior to the merger of the XFL and USFL that created the United Football League.

Watch these highlights as the Birmingham Stallions take down the San Antonio Brahmas in the inaugural UFL Championship, 25-0, for their third-straight team title. Adrian Martinez finished with 3 touchdowns in the historic win. Legendary NFL QB Tom Brady joined the broadcast crew for the game.

Top 10 plays of the UFL season

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 2, 2024

Indoor Football League

IFL Plays of the Week - Week 13

National Arena League

The Omaha Beef completed their second perfect season, extending their winning streak to 21 games as they defeated the Sioux City Bandits 47-46 in double overtime on Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena for the National Arena League championship. This is the third championship for the Beef (2021, 2023), the first in the NAL, and their fourth straight appearance in a championship game. It was the third win over Sioux City this season and improves its overall record vs the Bandits to 29-24. The Omaha Beef have now won six straight and a perfect 5-0 in the playoff vs Sioux City.

The Carolina Cobras have announced a solidification of their ownership group. Effective immediately, John Kane has assumed majority ownership of the most tenured National Arena League franchise. Rob Storm, founding member of the Cobras' ownership group, has stepped away to spend more time with family and health issues. Kane has been an owner of the Carolina Cobras for several seasons, and previously was an owner of the NAL's Albany Empire.

Kane has played an active role in Carolina Cobras leadership within the organization and has helped the Cobras improve in football operations, front office, game experience, and community impact. This season the Carolina Cobras won several 2024 League awards including the 2024 Best Community Relations. Kane is joined by the Cobras current ownership group Mark Francis, Theron Davis, Paul Marquardt, Darren Hunter, and Josh Resignalo.

Arena Football League

In anticipation of the 2024 postseason, AFL Ownership, Teams, and Football Operations have unanimously approved the playoff structure for the 2024 AFL Playoffs. The AFL Playoffs will bring a unique and exciting playoff format will bring playoff Arena Football to AFL fans nationwide. With the expanded playoff format, the AFL Playoffs are now set to begin on July 6, 2024. Since kicking off this season, the AFL teams, players, coaches, and more have been dedicated to our amazing fans. In this spirit, fans will get to see exciting Playoff Arena Football in their home cities for the first two rounds before heading off to the ArenaBowl.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced the club has entered an affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers and the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers. The announcement came at a press conference held at Enmarket Arena in front of Fantom Club members, corporate partners, local community members and partners. For the past two seasons, the Ghost Pirates served as the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights. "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Florida Panthers," Zawyer Sports CEO Andy Kaufmann said. "We believe they can help us maintain an exciting brand of hockey that will make Savannah proud, and we look forward to helping them continue their recent success by getting their prospects to the next level." "We are very excited to announce our new partnership with the Savannah Ghost Pirates," Florida Panthers Assistant General Manager Brett Peterson said. "We look forward to bringing Florida Panthers' style hockey to the Savannah area as we develop our prospects in pursuit of the Kelly Cup."

Ghost Pirates announce affiliation with Florida Panthers, Charlotte Checkers

Professional Women's Hockey League

Top 10 PWHL Plays of the Year

Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced the regular season schedule of games for 2024-25. In a change from Thursday's previously released list of home openers, the Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit will usher in the new season at home on Wednesday, September 25th, raising their banner to the rafters ahead of their season-opener against the Windsor Spitfires. The Peterborough Petes will hold their home opener a night later as the lone game on Thursday, September 26th, taking on the Kingston Frontenacs at the Memorial Centre. The OHL champion London Knights will celebrate their J. Ross Robertson Cup title at home to the Flint Firebirds as part of the season's lone 10-game schedule on Friday, September 27th. Friday's schedule also sees the OHL make its return to Brampton, with the Steelheads hosting their home opener at the CAA Centre against the Brantford Bulldogs.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

San Diego Wave FC announced that the club has hired Camille Ashton as Sporting Director and General Manager. Ashton, who has over two decades of experience as a player, sports executive and General Manager, will oversee all aspects of Wave FC's sporting department. "Alll of us at Wave FC wish Cami and her family a warm welcome to our city and to our club," said San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis. "I've known Cami from back in her playing days, and her impressive track record and deep understanding as both a General Manager and former player, combined with her passion and energy make her an exceptional fit with this club."

Wave FC Hires Camille Ashton as Sporting Director & General Manager

Major League Soccer

FC Dallas has announced the departure of Nico Estévez as head coach of the club. Assistant coach Peter Luccin will manage the club on an interim basis as the search for a new head coach begins immediately. "It is always a difficult decision to part ways with your head coach. A great deal of thought and deliberation went into this move as it is still early in the season. We believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "I want to thank Nico for everything he has done for the club, including some great playoff memories." FC Dallas hired Estévez on December 2, 2021. He led Dallas to two consecutive playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023 and to the inaugural Leagues Cup knockout stage last season. He had a 28-27-29 MLS regular season record as head coach, including a 3-8-5 record in 2024. Estévez joined Dallas from U.S. Soccer where he served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men's National Team under Gregg Berhalter.

Canadian Premier League

Week 10 Canadian Premier League Highlights

USL Super League

Brooklyn Football Club announced Sydney Martinez as the club's first player signing ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. The star goalkeeper is coming to Brooklyn after most recently playing professionally abroad for Norwegian club IK Grand Bodø. Martinez, who grew up in Rincon, Georgia, is the starting keeper of the Puerto Rican women's national team. Martinez was the USL W League Final MVP and made history as the first Golden Glove winner for her former club South Georgia Tormenta FC, where she also served as team captain. "I am excited and eager to work with Brooklyn FC!" said Sydney Martinez. "The Club's 'access for all' vision aligns with my values, and the opportunity to be a part of an inaugural USL Super League season cannot be beaten. The amazing community and diverse culture make this an unmissable chance to make a real impact. Here's to a phenomenal 2024/2025 season; let's make history together!"

MLS NEXT Pro

This week's Player Profile features Carolina Core FC forward, David "Pachittoo" Polanco. Pachitto and Michelle discuss the challenges of playing nine straight games on the road and what he's looking forward to with the club playing 12 out of the last 16 games at home.

USL League One

Naples' first pro soccer team has unveiled its name, crest and colors ahead of the team's inaugural season in USL League One.

Northern Soccer League

Halifax sports enthusiasts have a new reason to cheer as the Halifax Tides FC emerges as the city's inaugural professional women's soccer club. The club's formation marks a significant milestone in the region's sports landscape, promising a platform for local talent to shine on a national stage. Halifax Tides FC will showcase the talent and dedication of female athletes while fostering a sense of community pride. Although soccer is the largest participatory sport in Canada, until now, there was no professional path in our country for women. With a commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch, the club aims to inspire future generations of female athletes across Nova Scotia, Canada, and the world. "Halifax is a soccer city," said Mayor Mike Savage. "With year-over-year growth in the population of our city alongside worldwide interest in women in sports and 'the beautiful game,' it's the perfect time to welcome the Halifax Tides FC. I look forward to cheering them on and to seeing the positive impact the team will have on our city and generations of young women pursuing their soccer dreams."

Introducing Halifax Tides FC! Together we build with our community, where every player can flourish, every fan can find belonging, and every individual can realize their full potential.

AFC Toronto, the city's first professional women's soccer club set to debut in 2025 in the recently unveiled Northern Super League, is excited to announce the launch of its brand crest and identity. AFC Toronto's brand crest is deceptively simple and modern, yet within its clean lines are layers of stories that pay homage to the City of Toronto and its diversity, the founders, the grassroots heritage of the organization and ethos of the club. The inaugural brand crest is a culmination of specific elements that together form its crest: The 'anchor T' (submark logo) is at the centre of the primary crest. It symbolizes Toronto, the bold angles shooting upwards capture momentum, forward movement and the rally cry of the club, "Rise up"! The anchor T is propped up by the mirrored 7's on either side of the design honouring the founding seven members of AFC Toronto, and the original 6 boroughs of Toronto plus the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) that align the club's commitment to community.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

On Get Up, Andraya Carter joins Mike Greenberg to talk through Angel Reese's Flagrant 1 against Caitlin Clark.

The Atlantic's Jemele Hill and Rich Eisen Show guest host Jim Jackson discuss the role of Caitlin Clark in the growth of popularity of the WNBA.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The CEBL has a new single-game scoring record. Jalen Harris' historic 45-point performance led the Saskatchewan Rattlers (5-2) to a 104-93 win over the Brampton Honey Badgers (2-6) on Wednesday night. And if setting a league record wasn't impressive enough, how about doing it with a game-winning three? Harris hit his sixth triple of the game in Target Score Time to make history and keep the Rattlers a perfect 4-0 at the SaskTel Centre this season.

Here are the highlights

BIG3

The BIG3 announced that a group of investors led by media, sports, real estate, and hospitality executive Heath Freeman has purchased the rights to the second-ever location-based BIG3 franchise with plans to base the team in Miami. Freeman will take ownership for the 2025 season, when all BIG3 teams will represent home markets. This announcement follows the purchase of rights to the LA-based BIG3 franchise by an ownership group led by DCB Sports, also for a reported $10 million, with both teams debuting in the BIG3's eighth season in 2025. "I am honored to join Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz at the BIG3 and bring a new professional basketball team to Miami," said Freeman. "BIG3 is shaping the future of basketball; the gameplay is dynamic and nuanced and the product on the court appeals to the audiences in this incredibly fast-growing region. Basketball fans across South Florida can rest assured that this franchise will soon add to our great region's winning sports pedigree." "We are thrilled to bring a BIG3 franchise to Miami," said Mayor Francis Suarez. "I love BIG3, the league is doing amazing things, and the city is going to rally around our team!"

BASEBALL

International League

Seven White Sox pitchers make International League history, combine for a no-hitter for Triple-A Charlotte

Eastern League

Pirates prospect Brenden Dixon hits a walk-off home run for Double-A Altoona

Midwest League

A's prospect Colton Johnson completes the High-A Lansing Lugnuts fourth no-hitter in franchise history

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

TOP 10 Highlights From Week 3

OTHER SPORTS

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 7 of the 2024 UFA regular season!

