Bison to Play Fuel in Lone Preseason Game

June 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







BLOOMINGTON - The Bloomington Bison will host the Indy Fuel at Grossinger Motors Arena in their lone preseason game on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

This will be the first-ever game played for the Bloomington Bison, one of the newest teams to join the ECHL for the 2024-25 season along with the Lake Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Puck drop will be at 5:00 p.m. CDT and tickets for the game will be available soon.

The Bison's regular season opener will be on Saturday, October 19, 2024 against their divisional opponent, the Toledo Walleye at Grossinger Motors Arena at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

