Affiliation Between the Lions de Trois-Rivières and the Montreal Canadiens Officially Renewed

June 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The ECHL's Lions de Trois-Rivières and the NHL's Montreal Canadiens have renewed their affiliation that will now link the two organizations for several more seasons. During their end-of-year review, the Lions' Alex Cousineau (Vice-president, Business development and assistant general manager) and Ron Choules (General manager and head coach) had placed renewing the agreement at the top of their to-do list. The high-level of importance was shared by the Lions' new owners, Spire Hockey.

Here's what's been said!

"Spire Hockey believes in the ECHL, and that position is further strengthened by our commitment to our NHL affiliates," said Jeff Dickerson, Co-Owner and CEO of Spire Sports + Entertainment. "When Spire Sports + Entertainment acquired the Lions, our first priorities were to strengthen and grow our relationship with the Montreal Canadiens. We always want to be thought of as a leader in the ECHL. We take tremendous pride in promoting synergies with our NHL affiliates, whether on the ice, the bench, or the in front office. We're proud to spotlight our organization not just at the ECHL level, but in the hockey ecosystem as a whole."

"The Lions are thrilled to continue our affiliation with the Montreal Canadiens," said Todd Mackin, President, Spire Holdings. "Spire Hockey is fully committed to our position within the ECHL and our mission to develop our organization from within. Whether it's players, hockey operations staff, or teammates in the front office, that philosophy is a constant. Extending the relationship between the Lions and Montreal Canadiens affords us the opportunity to showcase that commitment."

"The Canadiens organization is proud to continue this agreement in terms of hockey with the Trois-Rivières Lions. The proximity between the three teams in the organization has proven to be an undeniable advantage for our hockey operations and has greatly helped the development of our prospects," said John Sedgwick, assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens and general manager of the Laval Rocket.

"This affiliation between the Lions and the Canadiens represents a unique opportunity to merge our strengths and form a partnership that will serve to benefit not only our players, but also our fans and Quebec's hockey community. The Montreal Canadiens - with their rich history and impressive track record - embody excellence and passion for hockey. We are honoured to continue our association with them for years to come," said Alex Cousineau.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.