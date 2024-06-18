Admirals Extend Affiliation with Winnipeg and Manitoba

June 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced on Tuesday they have extended their affiliation with the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose.

"The Norfolk Admirals are proud to continue our affiliation with the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose," said Patrick Cavanagh, Admirals Owner & Chief Executive Officer. "Our organizations share a commitment focused on winning and a constant emphasis on comprehensive development."

Last season, the Admirals, Moose, and Jets all reached the playoffs in the first year of their affiliation together.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with the Norfolk Admirals," said Craig Heisinger, Senior Vice President & Director of Hockey Operations/Assistant General Manager of the Winnipeg Jets. The Admirals proved to be an important part of our development pipeline. Players were consistently prepared when they were called up to the Moose. We look forward to the opportunity this affiliation continues to provide for our prospects."

Manitoba prospects Carson Golder, Mark Liwiski, Thomas Caron, Simon Kubicek, and Thomas Milic saw time in Norfolk during the 2023-24 season.

Most notably, Milic went 11-3-2 with a 2.45 goals-against-average (GAA) in 18 appearances with the Admirals. He represented the club at the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic in Savannah, GA. After helping the Moose to the playoffs in 33 appearances with a 19-9-2 record during the regular season, Milic signed an entry-level contract with the Jets on May 3.

Winnipeg prospects Oskari Salminen and Dmitry Kuzmin also suited up for the Admirals last year.

Salminen made 12 appearances in-goal and went 8-2-1 in those contests with a 2.82 GAA. He became the second goaltender in Admirals' history to score a goal on March 29 against the Atlanta Gladiators.

"We're looking forward to building off a successful first year together with both organizations aligning on developing players, winning in the regular season, and the playoffs," said Jeff Carr, Admirals Head Coach & General Manager. "It meant a lot to see all the prospects assigned to us having a positive impact when wearing a Manitoba Moose jersey. Having the opportunity to be the developing grounds for Winnipeg and Manitoba is a responsibility we look forward to continuing."

-

Season Tickets for the 2024-25 season are ON SALE NOW! The Admirals will open the 2024-25 season at Norfolk Scope on October 18 against the Adirondack Thunder. To inquire about ticket packages for the 2024-25 season, call 757.640.1212.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.