Railers Announce Coaching Staff for 2024-25 Season

June 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) have announced the promotion of assistant coach Bob Deraney to Head Coach, and have hired Nick Tuzzolino as the organization's new General Manager and Associate Head Coach.

Deraney, 59, is the fourth head coach in Worcester Railers HC history and has been involved with the team since the 2019-20 ECHL season in a consulting capacity. He formally joined the Railers as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season. A native of West Roxbury, Deraney brings 35 years of collegiate and professional coaching experience. Prior to the Railers, Deraney was the Head Coach of Worcester State University's Men's Ice Hockey from 2021-23, where he was awarded the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after leading the team to their first ever MASCAC Finals.

"To think that I would be the head coach of the organization at this point time is perfect," Deraney said. "I've learned a lot about the league and the organization. I'm prepared to help the players that are entrusted to us get closer to their goals, and to bring a winner to Worcester. The Worcester fan base deserves nothing less."

As head coach of Providence College Women's Ice Hockey, Deraney led the team to three Hockey East Championships in nineteen years and boasted a record of 319-288-73 (.523). Deraney is currently 20th all-time among Women's Ice Hockey head coaches in wins.

"One of the areas the team grew immensely in last season was the development of a positive culture in and around the locker room," Railers Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "Bob has a big hand in growing that culture and creating the type of atmosphere that players and staff all want to be a part of. We're excited for the opportunity to elevate Bob to this new role after his years of hard work and dedication to not just professional hockey here in the city, but to the Worcester community as well."

Tuzzolino, 38, is the first ever general manager and associate head coach in the organization's history. A native of Buffalo, NY, Tuzzolino joins the Railers after he spent the 2023-24 season as assistant coach and director of player development with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. As a defenseman, he played over 500 games professionally between the UHL, IHL, ECHL & American Hockey League from 2007-2023. During his initial retirement, he coached the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League from 2016-20.

"I'm looking forward to getting to Worcester and being able to spend some time there before the season," Tuzzolino said. "I think that teams are a reflection of the cities and cultures they're based in. Understanding what the city is informs the type of product we want to have on the ice."

Tuzzolino returns to the Islanders organization after he was selected 196th overall by New York in the seventh-round of the 2005 NHL entry draft. In the summers, Tuzzolino works with NHL & AHL level defensemen in his hometown of Buffalo.

"When we looked at the structure of our coaching staff and compared it to what we've had in years past, we felt it was necessary to divide the job of head coach & general manager into two distinct positions, with a greater emphasis on balancing the two roles," Myers said. "From the first conversation with Nick, we were very impressed by him. He has the tools necessary to thrive in a position like this by putting together a winning team and endearing himself to the Railers faithful."

The Railers must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

