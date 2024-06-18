Kevin Schmidt Named Heartlanders Assistant Coach

June 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders Head Coach Derek Damon has named Kevin Schmidt Heartlanders assistant coach. Damon, Schmidt and Eric Michaud (Video Coach/Dir. Of Hockey Operations) will comprise the team's coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.

Schmidt is preparing for his first coaching opportunity this season, retiring this spring after a 15-year playing career as a defenseman.

He began his professional career with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers in 2009-10 and spent the next 14 seasons in Europe. Over 11 seasons in Germany, he helped his teams qualify for the league playoffs nine times. Schmidt follows a similar path to Damon, who also played parts of 15 professional seasons and spent most of his career in Europe.

"I'm overjoyed to get my first coaching opportunity in Coralville and move my family to eastern Iowa," Schmidt said. "It's been a process over the last few months finishing up my playing career trying to figure out what the next step would be, but when I spoke to Derek and the Heartlanders organization I knew this was the right step as I start my coaching career. Thank you to Derek and President Matt Getz for this opportunity and I can't wait for our first game on October 18."

"Kevin brings the right mentality we are looking for, someone who is relentlessly driven to develop players, improve his craft and become a successful professional coach," Damon said. "He is a top-notch person with tremendous attention to detail in his preparation and we align on how we feel is the right way to play the game. We want to play with a fast, physical and aggressive mindset to put pressure on our opponents and take advantage of their mistakes."

A Bowling Green graduate (2005-09), Schmidt, 38, developed into a reliable point producer from the blueline over 14 years in Europe. He spent seven seasons playing in Germany's top league, the DEL, and produced 113 points in 347 games. At the DEL 2 level (second German league), Schmidt added 99 more points (138 games). He also played in the top Austrian league for three seasons, splitting time between Dorbirner EC and Villacher SV. In 2021-22, Schmidt was named DEL2 Defenseman of the Year for EC Bad Nauheim.

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2024-25 season

The Iowa Heartlanders open the 2024-25 season with back-to-back home games against the Fort Wayne Komets Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6:00 p.m. View the full schedule here! Full-season ticket plans are currently on-sale, and deposits can be placed for partial season-plans and group outings. Call 319-855-1775 or visit https://iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/ticket-plans to place a deposit on season tickets and learn more about becoming a season ticket member.

Stay tuned to Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) for upcoming theme night announcements and promotional calendar updates. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.

