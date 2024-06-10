FC Dallas Announces Departure of Head Coach Nico Estévez

June 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has announced the departure of Nico Estévez as head coach of the club. Assistant coach Peter Luccin will manage the club on an interim basis as the search for a new head coach begins immediately.

"It is always a difficult decision to part ways with your head coach. A great deal of thought and deliberation went into this move as it is still early in the season. We believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "I want to thank Nico for everything he has done for the club, including some great playoff memories."

FC Dallas hired Estévez on December 2, 2021. He led Dallas to two consecutive playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023 and to the inaugural Leagues Cup knockout stage last season. He had a 28-27-29 MLS regular season record as head coach, including a 3-8-5 record in 2024. Estévez joined Dallas from U.S. Soccer where he served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men's National Team under Gregg Berhalter.

Details regarding Luccin's interim coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

"Peter Luccin has been a part of this club at all levels - a player, an Academy coach and a first team assistant," said Hunt. "He knows our players and understands the culture of our club, and we appreciate his willingness to step up and lead during this transition."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.