Brian Gutiérrez Featured Among Top-Selling MLS Jerseys of 2024

June 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC midfielder Brian Gutiérrez was included on the list of the top-selling adidas MLS jerseys in the league sold on MLSstore.com, as announced by MLS on Monday.

The Fire are one of 13 MLS clubs represented on the list, with Gutiérrez appearing at No. 15. Gutiérrez is one of seven American players and six players aged 23 or younger to appear on the list. This is also Gutiérrez's first time being featured among the league's annual Top-Selling MLS Jerseys.

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi ranks No. 1 on the list of top-selling jerseys in the league, with teammate Luis Suárez and reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta of FC Cincinnati sitting second and third on the list, respectively, with Columbus Crew forward Juan "Cucho" Hernández and LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig rounding out the top five.

Seattle Sounders FC have four jerseys represented in the top 25 - Pedro de la Vega (No. 6), Jordan Morris (No. 7), João Paulo (No. 11), and Cristian Roldan (No. 21), and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew have three players in the top 25.

Fourteen different nationalities are represented:

Argentina (Luciano Acosta, Pedro de la Vega, Lionel Messi)

Brazil (João Paulo)

Canada (Jacob Shaffelburg)

Colombia (Juan 'Cucho' Hernández)

Finland (Teemu Pukki)

Germany (Hany Mukhtar)

Greece (Giorgos Giakoumakis)

Mexico (Héctor Herrera)

South Africa (Bongokuhle Hlongwane)

Spain (Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Carles Gil, Riqui Puig)

Sweden (Emil Forsberg)

Uruguay (Luis Suárez)

United States (Benjamin Cremaschi, Brian Gutiérrez, Aidan Morris, Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Cristian Roldan, John Tolkin)

Venezuela (José Martínez)

Additional highlights:

Six players have featured for the U.S. Men's National Team: Benjamin Cremaschi, Aidan Morris, Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Cristian Roldan, John Tolkin.

Seven players have played in a FIFA World Cup match: Jordi Alba (Spain), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Emil Forsberg (Sweden), Héctor Herrera (Mexico), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Jordan Morris (United States), Luis Suárez (Uruguay).

Two players have won a FIFA World Cup: Sergio Busquets (Spain), Lionel Messi (Argentina).

Ten players were 2023 MLS All-Star selections: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), José Martínez (Philadelphia Union), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls).

Three Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award winners: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC).

Six players aged 23 or younger: Benjamin Cremaschi (19), Pedro de la Vega (23), Brian Gutiérrez (20), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (23), Aidan Morris (22), John Tolkin (21).

Four players have won an MLS Cup presented by Audi: Juan 'Cucho' Hernández (Columbus Crew), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew).

Three are first-year MLS players: Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls), Pedro de la Vega (Seattle Sounders FC), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).

These rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com since January 1 through April 30, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.