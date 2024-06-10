LA Galaxy Transfer Midfielder Daniel Aguirre to Liga MX Side Club Deportivo Guadalajara

June 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has transferred midfielder Daniel Aguirre to Liga MX side Club Deportivo Guadalajara. The Galaxy will obtain an undisclosed transfer fee from Chivas in the deal for Aguirre.

"Dan's progression from Galaxy II member to regular first-team contributor is a source of pride for the Galaxy organization, said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "We are grateful to Dan for his service to the club and wish him the best as he continues on this next step in his journey."

In four seasons played (2021-24) with the LA Galaxy, Aguirre recorded two goals and five assists in 60 games played (11 starts). During the 2024 campaign, Aguirre made 10 appearances (0 starts) for LA. Last season, Aguirre appeared in a career-high 25 regular-season matches (3 starts), logging one goal and one assist for LA in 2023.

The Redwood City, Calif., native began his professional career after signing with LA Galaxy II in April of 2021. With Los Dos, Aguirre recorded three goals and four assists in 35 career appearances (33 starts) across two seasons played in the USL Championship (2021-22).

Transaction: LA Galaxy transfer midfielder Daniel Aguirre to Liga MX side Club Deportivo Guadalajara on June 10, 2024.

