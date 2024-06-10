U-14s Returns Home with Silverware After Winning the 2024 Cayman Islands Invitational U-14 Cup
June 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
From June 7 to 10, the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health was in action in the Caribbean, as our U-14 side competed and clinched the title at the 2024 Cayman Islands Invitational U-14 Cup.
The competition saw the Academy's U-14 team play three matches, kicking off with a 2-1 win over Jamaica's U-14 national team on Friday, June 7.
The team subsequently faced Academy Sports Club on Saturday, June 8 and secured a 3-0 win. Lastly, the team faced the Cayman Islands U-14 national team for its final match on Sunday, June 9, earning a resounding 7-0 win to be crowned champions and return to South Florida with silverware.
The Cayman Islands Invitational U-14 Cup was previously held from 2016 to 2020 and resumed this year with the 2024 edition. Some of the previous winners before Inter Miami include English side Manchester City (2016), fellow MLS Academy D.C. United (2017) and Cuba's U-14 National Team (2018).
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
