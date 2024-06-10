Messi, Suárez, Alba, Busquets and Cremaschi Feature on List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys in 2024

June 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Major League Soccer (MLS) unveiled today the list of the top 25 selling jerseys in 2024, with Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi ranking No. 1 on the list. Notably, Inter Miami CF is the team with the most players on the list with five: Messi in first, Luis Suárez in second, Jordi Alba in 18th, Sergio Busquets in 24th and Benjamin Cremaschi in 25th complete the Club's representatives on the list.

After four of these players helped Inter Miami clinch a historic 2023 Leagues Cup title last season, all five players have played key roles this regular season to help the Club to a flying start in 2024. Inter Miami currently sits first in the Supporters' Shield standings and leads the league in goals with 42 - six more than any other team.

Lionel Messi

Messi has been breaking records left and right this regular season, notably becoming the fastest player to 25 goal contributions in an MLS season - tallying 12 goals and 13 assists in just 12 appearances to shatter the previous record established by Carlos Vela in 2019 in 16 appearances - and being tied for third among the league's top scorers, and leading the league in assists with 12. Additionally, the Argentine maestro was named MLS Player of the Month for April, has earned three Player of the Matchday honors and has been named to the Team of the Matchday eight times in 2024.

Luis Suárez

Suárez, meanwhile, has enjoyed a stellar start to life in MLS, tallying 12 goals to be tied for third among the league's leading scorers, while also registering five assists in his first 16 MLS appearances. The legendary striker was also voted as MLS Player of the Month for February/March, has been voted Player of the Matchday twice, and has featured three times on an MLS Team of the Matchday.

Jordi Alba

The Iconic Spanish left back also hit the ground running in 2024. Alba has registered 14 appearances, 11 starts, this regular season and provides the team with a constant threat with his dynamic runs. In all, he's totaled two goals and four assists this regular season and has earned two Team of the Matchday honors.

Sergio Busquets

Busquets has been a mainstay in the team's lineups, dictating the tempo in midfield and appearing in 17 out of Inter Miami's 18 MLS regular season fixtures thus far, registering a goal and five assists. He has also been named to the Team of the Matchday two times.

Benjamin Cremaschi

Lastly, Homegrown midfielder Cremaschi has had a strong run of form since making his season debut in April after recovering from surgery carried out in January to repair a sports hernia. Since then, he has made nine league appearances, four starts, while tallying two goals and an assist.

Full list of the best-selling MLS jerseys available HERE, The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on www.MLSstore.com.

LIST OF MLS' TOP-SELLING PLAYER JERSEYS OF 2024 SEASON:

1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

2. Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF

3. Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati

4. Juan 'Cucho' Hernández Columbus Crew

5. Riqui Puig LA Galaxy

6. Pedro de la Vega Seattle Sounders FC

7. Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC

8. Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC

9. Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United

10. Emil Forsberg New York Red Bulls

11. João Paulo Seattle Sounders FC

12. Aidan Morris Columbus Crew

13. Jacob Shaffelburg Nashville SC

14. Darlington Nagbe Columbus Crew

15. Brian Gutiérrez Chicago Fire FC

16. Héctor Herrera Houston Dynamo FC

17. Carles Gil New England Revolution

18. Jordi Alba Inter Miami CF

19. José Martínez Philadelphia Union

20. John Tolkin New York Red Bulls

21. Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders FC

22. Bongokuhle Hlongwane Minnesota United FC

23. Teemu Pukki Minnesota United FC

24. Sergio Busquets Inter Miami CF

25. Benjamin Cremaschi Inter Miami CF

