Messi, Suárez, Alba, Busquets and Cremaschi Feature on List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys in 2024
June 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Major League Soccer (MLS) unveiled today the list of the top 25 selling jerseys in 2024, with Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi ranking No. 1 on the list. Notably, Inter Miami CF is the team with the most players on the list with five: Messi in first, Luis Suárez in second, Jordi Alba in 18th, Sergio Busquets in 24th and Benjamin Cremaschi in 25th complete the Club's representatives on the list.
After four of these players helped Inter Miami clinch a historic 2023 Leagues Cup title last season, all five players have played key roles this regular season to help the Club to a flying start in 2024. Inter Miami currently sits first in the Supporters' Shield standings and leads the league in goals with 42 - six more than any other team.
Lionel Messi
Messi has been breaking records left and right this regular season, notably becoming the fastest player to 25 goal contributions in an MLS season - tallying 12 goals and 13 assists in just 12 appearances to shatter the previous record established by Carlos Vela in 2019 in 16 appearances - and being tied for third among the league's top scorers, and leading the league in assists with 12. Additionally, the Argentine maestro was named MLS Player of the Month for April, has earned three Player of the Matchday honors and has been named to the Team of the Matchday eight times in 2024.
Luis Suárez
Suárez, meanwhile, has enjoyed a stellar start to life in MLS, tallying 12 goals to be tied for third among the league's leading scorers, while also registering five assists in his first 16 MLS appearances. The legendary striker was also voted as MLS Player of the Month for February/March, has been voted Player of the Matchday twice, and has featured three times on an MLS Team of the Matchday.
Jordi Alba
The Iconic Spanish left back also hit the ground running in 2024. Alba has registered 14 appearances, 11 starts, this regular season and provides the team with a constant threat with his dynamic runs. In all, he's totaled two goals and four assists this regular season and has earned two Team of the Matchday honors.
Sergio Busquets
Busquets has been a mainstay in the team's lineups, dictating the tempo in midfield and appearing in 17 out of Inter Miami's 18 MLS regular season fixtures thus far, registering a goal and five assists. He has also been named to the Team of the Matchday two times.
Benjamin Cremaschi
Lastly, Homegrown midfielder Cremaschi has had a strong run of form since making his season debut in April after recovering from surgery carried out in January to repair a sports hernia. Since then, he has made nine league appearances, four starts, while tallying two goals and an assist.
Full list of the best-selling MLS jerseys available HERE, The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on www.MLSstore.com.
LIST OF MLS' TOP-SELLING PLAYER JERSEYS OF 2024 SEASON:
1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
2. Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF
3. Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati
4. Juan 'Cucho' Hernández Columbus Crew
5. Riqui Puig LA Galaxy
6. Pedro de la Vega Seattle Sounders FC
7. Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC
8. Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC
9. Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United
10. Emil Forsberg New York Red Bulls
11. João Paulo Seattle Sounders FC
12. Aidan Morris Columbus Crew
13. Jacob Shaffelburg Nashville SC
14. Darlington Nagbe Columbus Crew
15. Brian Gutiérrez Chicago Fire FC
16. Héctor Herrera Houston Dynamo FC
17. Carles Gil New England Revolution
18. Jordi Alba Inter Miami CF
19. José Martínez Philadelphia Union
20. John Tolkin New York Red Bulls
21. Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders FC
22. Bongokuhle Hlongwane Minnesota United FC
23. Teemu Pukki Minnesota United FC
24. Sergio Busquets Inter Miami CF
25. Benjamin Cremaschi Inter Miami CF
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2024
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Sounders FC Ranks Second in MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys in 2024 Regular Season - Seattle Sounders FC
- Brian Gutiérrez Featured Among Top-Selling MLS Jerseys of 2024 - Chicago Fire FC
- Canada Soccer Announce Canadian Championship Semi-Finals Schedule - Toronto FC
- Messi, Suárez, Alba, Busquets and Cremaschi Feature on List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys in 2024 - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 13 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy Transfer Midfielder Daniel Aguirre to Liga MX Side Club Deportivo Guadalajara - LA Galaxy
- To Represent Your Country Is Always an Honor and Miles Robinson Aims to Not Only Represent, But Excel with USMNT - FC Cincinnati
- FC Dallas Announces Departure of Head Coach Nico Estévez - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Messi, Suárez, Alba, Busquets and Cremaschi Feature on List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys in 2024
- In Celebration of World Oceans Day, Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group Announce Alliance with Miami Dade Sea Turtle Conservation Program
- Inter Miami CF Academy May/June International Window Roundup
- Inter Miami CF's Fourth Annual Equipment Drive: a Celebration of Fútbol and Community Unity
- Inter Miami CF U-14 Side Set to Compete at the 2024 Cayman Islands Invitational U-14 Cup