Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

June 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO FIRE HEAD NORTH, FACE TORONTO FC ON SATURDAY

After a week off due to the international break, Chicago Fire FC returns for the second half of their 2024 campaign this Saturday night. The Fire will travel to face Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday, June 15 in the 38th all-time regular season matchup between the two teams.

This will be Chicago's first match against Toronto this year, but their second match against a Canadian side in 2024. The previous match was a thrilling 4-3 victory at Soldier Field against CF Montréal on March 16 that saw midfielder Kellyn Acosta score the latest game-winning goal in Fire history. With Chicago searching for their first road victory of the season, they'll face a Toronto side that has a 5-3-0 record on home turf. However, Toronto FC will be shorthanded, with Designated Player Federico Bernardeschi and defender Nicksoen Gomis each serving a one-game suspension due to receiving red cards in their previous match against D.C. United.

Chicago holds an all-time regular season record of 11-14-12 since their first match against Toronto FC in 2007. Four of Chicago's 11 victories have come on the road, and the Fire aim to record their fifth on Saturday night.

Kickoff for Saturday's match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will also be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).

CHICAGO FIRE FC (3-8-6, 15 points) at TORONTO FC (7-7-3, 24 points)

Saturday, June 15, 2024

BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. TOR: (11-14-12)

Last Game vs. TOR: July 15, 2023 (1-0 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at TOR: May 31, 2023 (0-0 D) - BMO Field - Toronto (Match Recap)

by the numbers

2 - With his game-winning goal against the LA Galaxy, Homegrown Brian Gutiérrez recorded his second game-winning goal of the season. So far this season, Gutiérrez has doubled his single-season goal record with four tallies in 2024. Additionally, the Chicago native is coming off Team of the Matchday honors following his performance in the Fire's most recent victory.

13 - After collecting his 13th career MLS win against the LA Galaxy on June 1, Chicagoland native Chris Brady surpassed former netminder Gaga Slonina for the most MLS wins by a Homegrown goalkeeper in Chicago Fire FC history. After recording three saves against the LA Galaxy, Brady now sits atop the all-time wins list for a Homegrown goalkeeper.

72 - Defender Carlos Terán started his sixth straight game of the regular season and his seventh overall in Chicago's most recent victory against the LA Galaxy. With 72 appearances, Terán is one match away from tying Wilman Conde for the most all-time regular season appearances by a Colombian-born player in Fire history.

