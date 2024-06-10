Revolution Goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 19

June 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday for Matchday 19. Ivačič registered a five-save performance to help guide the Revolution to a 1-0 shutout win over Eastern Conference rival New York Red Bulls last Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

Ivačič, who joined New England on April 23, registered his third victory in a Revolution uniform last weekend and has collected two shutout performances over six games played this season. In last weekend's win over the Red Bulls, Ivačič made two key saves in the first half when he comfortably stopped long-range efforts from Dante Vanzeir in the 7th minute and Frankie Amaya in the 24th minute.

The 30-year-old Slovenian also backstopped New England to a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on June 1 with a penalty kick save on 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar's attempt, helping start a two-game win streak for the Revolution. Ivačič earns his first career MLS Player of the Matchday award and is the first goalkeeper to receive the weekly honor since Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair on Matchday 3 of 2022. He is also just the second Revolution goalkeeper to claim the honor (Matt Turner - Week 8, 2021). Since arriving in MLS in 2019 with the Portland Timbers, Ivačič owns 60 league appearances with 10 clean sheets.

New England aims for its third consecutive victory on Saturday, June 15, when the Revolution host Western Conference opponent Vancouver Whitecaps FC for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. The match is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call, and on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA" in Portuguese.

