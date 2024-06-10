Sounders FC Ranks Second in MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys in 2024 Regular Season

June 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced its top 25 best-selling adidas jerseys list for the first half of the 2024 regular season. This year, Sounders FC has four players among the top 25 rankings: Pedro de la Vega (sixth), Jordan Morris (seventh), João Paulo (11th) and Cristian Roldan (21st). The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com, since the beginning of the season through April 30. The Rave Green's four players on the list ranked second among all MLS teams, behind only Inter Miami CF, who led all clubs with five players in the top 25.

Today's ranking marks de la Vega's first appearance among the best-selling adidas jerseys list after the Argentinian winger joined the club earlier this year.

Morris makes his eighth appearance on the list, having never ranked outside the top 10. The Mercer Island native finished fourth in 2016, 2017 and 2020, seventh in 2019, ninth in 2022, fifth in the first half of 2023 and sixth in the second half.

João Paulo makes his second appearance on the list after finishing 25th in the first half of the 2023 season.

Roldan makes his eighth consecutive appearance on the jersey sales list. The midfielder finished 22nd in 2017 and 2018, 12th in 2019, 24th in 2020, sixth in 2021 and 14th in 2022. Roldan ranked 12th in the first half of 2023 before climbing to 10th in the second half of 2023.

Following a 2-1 road loss to Sporting Kansas City, Sounders FC returns home to take on Minnesota United FC in its 50th Anniversary Celebration match on Saturday, June 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

