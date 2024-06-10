Canada Soccer Announce Canadian Championship Semi-Finals Schedule

June 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Canada Soccer announced today the schedule for the Semi-Final Round of the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship featuring the four remaining teams - two Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs and two Canadian Premier League (CPL) clubs - in the annual Battle of the North for the Canadian Championship.

Toronto FC will visit Forge FC in the first leg of the semi-final round on Wednesday, July 10, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Tim Hortons Field. The Reds will host Forge FC on Tuesday, August 27, at BMO Field, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The winner of the matchups will advance to play the winner of Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pacific FC in the Finals of the competition.

2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Semi-Final Schedule:

First Leg - Wednesday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET - Toronto FC at Forge FC (Tim Hortons Field)

Second Leg - Tuesday, 27 August at 7:00 p.m. ET - Toronto FC vs Forge FC (BMO Field)

