OHL Announces 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the regular season schedule of games for 2024-25.

In a change from Thursday's previously released list of home openers, the Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit will usher in the new season at home on Wednesday, September 25th, raising their banner to the rafters ahead of their season-opener against the Windsor Spitfires. The Peterborough Petes will hold their home opener a night later as the lone game on Thursday, September 26th, taking on the Kingston Frontenacs at the Memorial Centre. The OHL champion London Knights will celebrate their J. Ross Robertson Cup title at home to the Flint Firebirds as part of the season's lone 10-game schedule on Friday, September 27th. Friday's schedule also sees the OHL make its return to Brampton, with the Steelheads hosting their home opener at the CAA Centre against the Brantford Bulldogs.

Key dates on the schedule include, most prominently, the creation of an inaugural OHL Top Prospects event for players eligible for the NHL Draft. Recently approved by the OHL Board of Governors, this best-on-best showcase will take place during the month of January at an OHL venue that will be announced, along with accompanying event details in the future.

"We're very excited about this new event that will create an opportunity for more talented draft-eligible OHL players to showcase their abilities in front of NHL scouts and our great fans," said OHL Commissioner David Branch. "The league continues to work through some of the specifics as we move into the summer, and we look forward to sharing more details about this new event ahead of the start of next season."

The 2024-25 season includes a total of eight Fridays with nine games on the schedule, along with a total of seven school day games with start times prior to 12:00 noon. The schedule runs through Sunday, March 23rd before teams compete in the OHL Playoffs for the J. Ross Robertson Cup with the goal of competing for the Memorial Cup that will be hosted next spring in Rimouski, Quebec.

Divisional alignment remains the same for 2024-25 with a 68-game unbalanced schedule. Teams will play out of conference opponents a minimum of two times (one home, one away) while the majority of teams play intra-conference teams a minimum of four times (including two games at home and two on the road. Intra-divisional teams will play each other up to six times and in a number of cases, closest rivals will play each other up to eight times.

The OHL continues the tradition of being primarily a weekend league in order to accommodate families and the student athlete with over 84% (575 games) of the schedule played between Thursday and Sunday. Friday remains the league's most prominent game night, with 207 games scheduled followed by Saturday with 152 and Sunday with 136.

Day - No. of Games (Percentage)

Monday: 13 games (1.9%)

Tuesday: 22 games (3.2%)

Wednesday: 70 games (10.3%)

Thursday: 80 games (11.8%)

Friday: 207 games (30.4%)

Saturday: 152 games (22.4%)

Sunday: 136 games (20.0%)

