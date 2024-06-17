Firebirds Announce 2024-25 Schedule

June 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday the team's schedule for the 2024-25 OHL season.

Flint will open its season on Friday, September 27 in London against the Knights. The Firebirds home opener will be the next evening, Saturday, September 28 at the Dort Financial Center, also against London.

The Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup with the rival Saginaw Spirit will return for its ninth edition. Flint and Saginaw will meet a total of eight times, beginning on Sunday, November 10 at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw. The Firebirds' first home game against the Spirit will be three days later, on Wednesday, November 10 at the Dort Financial Center.

Flint has 68 games on its schedule, 34 at home and 34 on the road. The Firebirds home schedule consists of six Wednesday night games, eight Friday nights, 19 Saturday nights and one Sunday afternoon.

The Firebirds will celebrate their tenth anniversary season as the team completes the tenth year of Flint Firebirds hockey in 2024-25. Season memberships are available now and start as low as $408 for the full season. Fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.