Spitfires' Jodoin Commits to TMU for 2024-25

June 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Toronto Metropolitan Bold men's hockey program has added former Windsor Spitfires defenceman James Jodoin to their roster for the 2024-25 season.

Selected by Windsor in the fourth round (67th overall) of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot-4, 206lb. blueliner played four seasons in the OHL, registering 27 points (10-17-27) over 115 regular season games.

Appearing in eight OHL games with the Spitfires this season, Jodoin also played 13 games with the OJHL's Trenton Golden Hawks, tallying three goals, six assists, and nine points.

