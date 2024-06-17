Spitfires' Jodoin Commits to TMU for 2024-25
June 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Toronto Metropolitan Bold men's hockey program has added former Windsor Spitfires defenceman James Jodoin to their roster for the 2024-25 season.
Selected by Windsor in the fourth round (67th overall) of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot-4, 206lb. blueliner played four seasons in the OHL, registering 27 points (10-17-27) over 115 regular season games.
Appearing in eight OHL games with the Spitfires this season, Jodoin also played 13 games with the OJHL's Trenton Golden Hawks, tallying three goals, six assists, and nine points.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2024
- Firebirds Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires' Jodoin Commits to TMU for 2024-25 - Windsor Spitfires
- Matthew Sop Signs with Iowa Wild - Kitchener Rangers
- Sting Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Sarnia Sting
- 2024-25 Ottawa 67's Schedule Announced - Ottawa 67's
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Kitchener Rangers
- New Home Opener Headlines 2024-25 Spirit Schedule Release - Saginaw Spirit
- Clarke and Wright Named to 2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team - Windsor Spitfires
- Brampton Steelheads Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Brampton Steelheads
- OHL Announces 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - OHL
- OHL Announces Full 2024-25 Schedule - Peterborough Petes
- Erie Otters Announce 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League Schedule - Erie Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Spitfires' Jodoin Commits to TMU for 2024-25
- Clarke and Wright Named to 2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team
- Ethan Belchetz Awarded OHL Jack Ferguson Award
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2024-25 Season
- Spitfires Sign 9th Round Pick Ethan Garden to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement