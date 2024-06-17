Matthew Sop Signs with Iowa Wild

June 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Iowa Wild announced Monday, June 17th, 2024, that they have signed centreman Matthew Sop to a one-year one-way American Hockey League contract with the club. Sop, a standout player from the Kitchener Rangers, becomes the third player from the 2023-24 roster to secure a professional contract, following Hunter Brzustewicz (Calgary Flames) and Carson Rehkopf (Seattle Kraken).

The 6-foot, 182-pound Sop earned this opportunity after an exceptional season where he surpassed the 40-goal mark, recording 43 goals and 47 assists, both career highs for the overaged player. His outstanding performance earned him the Overage Player of the Year award, an accolade given to the top-performing player who is in their final year of junior eligibility. This award recognizes not only his scoring prowess but also his leadership, maturity, and overall impact on the ice.

A native of Kitchener, Sop was drafted by the Rangers in the seventh round in 2019. He joined the team full time in 2021 following the COVID-19 blackout season and remained with the Rangers through his 20-year-old season. Over his career with the team, Sop dressed in over 200 games, amassing 76 goals and 169 points, becoming a fan favorite in the process.

For more information visit: https://www.iowawild.com/news/detail/iowa-wild-signs-forward-matthew-sop-to-one-year-one-way-ahl-contract

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.