Matthew Sop Signs with Iowa Wild
June 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Iowa Wild announced Monday, June 17th, 2024, that they have signed centreman Matthew Sop to a one-year one-way American Hockey League contract with the club. Sop, a standout player from the Kitchener Rangers, becomes the third player from the 2023-24 roster to secure a professional contract, following Hunter Brzustewicz (Calgary Flames) and Carson Rehkopf (Seattle Kraken).
The 6-foot, 182-pound Sop earned this opportunity after an exceptional season where he surpassed the 40-goal mark, recording 43 goals and 47 assists, both career highs for the overaged player. His outstanding performance earned him the Overage Player of the Year award, an accolade given to the top-performing player who is in their final year of junior eligibility. This award recognizes not only his scoring prowess but also his leadership, maturity, and overall impact on the ice.
A native of Kitchener, Sop was drafted by the Rangers in the seventh round in 2019. He joined the team full time in 2021 following the COVID-19 blackout season and remained with the Rangers through his 20-year-old season. Over his career with the team, Sop dressed in over 200 games, amassing 76 goals and 169 points, becoming a fan favorite in the process.
For more information visit: https://www.iowawild.com/news/detail/iowa-wild-signs-forward-matthew-sop-to-one-year-one-way-ahl-contract
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2024
- Firebirds Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires' Jodoin Commits to TMU for 2024-25 - Windsor Spitfires
- Matthew Sop Signs with Iowa Wild - Kitchener Rangers
- Sting Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Sarnia Sting
- 2024-25 Ottawa 67's Schedule Announced - Ottawa 67's
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Kitchener Rangers
- New Home Opener Headlines 2024-25 Spirit Schedule Release - Saginaw Spirit
- Clarke and Wright Named to 2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team - Windsor Spitfires
- Brampton Steelheads Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Brampton Steelheads
- OHL Announces 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - OHL
- OHL Announces Full 2024-25 Schedule - Peterborough Petes
- Erie Otters Announce 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League Schedule - Erie Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Matthew Sop Signs with Iowa Wild
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2024-25 Schedule
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2024-25 Home Opener
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Changes to Board of Directors
- Rangers' Brzustewicz Named Inaugural Recipient of Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award