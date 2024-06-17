Brampton Steelheads Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

June 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - In conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, the Brampton Steelheads announced today the complete 2024-25 regular season schedule.

The Steelheads will begin their season with back-to-back games against the Brantford Bulldogs and Erie Otters. Brampton will host their home opener on Friday September 27 at 7:00 PM at the CAA Centre before playing at the Erie Insurance Arena the following day. The full regular season schedule can be found here.

Divisional alignment remains the same for the 2024-25 season with the same 68-game unbalanced schedule. Teams will play out of conference opponents a minimum of two times (one home, one away) while the majority of teams play interconference teams a minimum of four times including two games at home and two on the road. Interdivisional teams will play each other up to six times.

Fans can look forward to a number of marquee home games this season, including the Teddy Bear Toss, Pink at the Rink, Pucks N Paws, Cultural Celebration, and more. After hosting two sold out morning games during the 2023-24 season, the Steelheads will once again host a pair of school day games on Wednesday December 4th, facing the Guelph Storm and Wednesday March 5th at 11:00 AM versus the Oshawa Generals. Brampton will also play at home during other key times of the year including the Holidays, New Years Eve, Family Day and March Break. The Steelheads finish their regular season at home on Sunday March 23rd at 2:00 PM versus the Kingston Frontenacs where they will host their annual Fan Appreciation game.

Further details, including ticket presale and on-sale dates, special theme nights, broadcast information and the team's training camp schedule will be released at a later date.

Schedule Notes

Longest Home Stand: 4 games (Oct 11-25)

Longest Road Stretch: 4 games (Jan 23-Jan 30)

Number of 3-in-3's: 3

Busiest Month: November (13 games)

Busiest Home Months: November, December, March (6 games)

Busiest Road Month: November, January February (7 games)

Busiest Days of the Week: Friday (21 games - 14 Home, 8 Road) / Saturday (16 games - 9 Home, 7 Road)

Last Home Game before Holiday Break: Friday December 20 vs Niagara Ice Dogs

First Home Game after Holiday Break: Saturday December 28 vs Ottawa 67's

