Steelheads Forward Angus MacDonell Signs Entry-Level Contract with Dallas Stars

March 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Dallas Stars announced today that they have signed forward Angus MacDonell to a three-year entry-level contract. MacDonell was drafted in the sixth round (189th overall) by the Stars in the 2023 NHL Draft.

MacDonell commented on his first NHL contract. "I'm super excited to have signed my first contract with the Dallas Stars, it was a total whirlwind of emotions with my parents and brother who were there when I signed it. A lot of hard work and time has gone into this so I'm just excited to get my foot in the door with Dallas and get to work!"

Selected by the Sarnia Sting in the first round (13th overall) of the 2021 OHL Draft, the Toronto, ON native was part of a trade to the Steelheads on January 7th 2023, in exchange for Columbus Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz. Last season, MacDonell set career highs in points (62), goals (32) and assists (30) in 61 games. In the 2024-25 campaign, the 19-year-old was named assistant captain and has tallied 47 points (24G, 23A) in just 39 games.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond spoke on the signing. "We are so proud of Goose and very happy for him and his family. Angus shows up game after game ready to compete for his team and that's what pro teams want, a winner and competitor! Congrats to you Angus and to his family that have been his biggest supporters along the way."

