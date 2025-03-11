Gens Announce Addition of Two-Time Memorial Cup Champion Mario Pouliot

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have announced the addition of two-time Memorial Cup-winning coach Mario Pouliot to the staff as an associate coach.

Pouliot brings a plethora of experience to the table being the only coach to have won back-to-back Memorial Cup Championships with different teams.

"Adding Mario to Brad's staff is an exciting move for us," said General Manager Roger Hunt. "He has a lot of experience in junior hockey and success to go along with it."

That he does, on top of winning the QMJHL and Memorial Cup twice Pouliot has been named coach of the year in both the QMJHL and the CHL.

"To be honest the process only had to go as far as looking at Mario's two Memorial Cups," added Hunt. "No need to look any further."

Pouliot joins the staff as an associate coach with Brad Malone remaining the interim head coach and Patrick Sexton and Mike Farrugia stay as assistant coaches.

