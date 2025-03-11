Erie Falls Just Short in Incredible Comeback Bid, 7-5 in Windsor

March 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Windsor, Ontario - The penultimate week of the regular season begins! A rare Tuesday evening affair would take the red-hot Erie Otters into the home of the West Division champs, the Windsor Spitfires. Claiming their third Bumbacco Trophy in four years, the Spitfires would welcome the Otters into the WFCU Centre hoping to prevent Erie from winning four-straight games for the first time in the 2024-25 season. With a chance to make up some ground in their pursuits of claiming home ice in the Western Conference playoffs, Erie would look to keep good going from a weekend sweep of Owen Sound.

A disastrous start to the opening 20 minutes would see Erie outplayed in all facets. In a stretch of 13 minutes, the Windsor Spitfires would strike five times from Liam Greentree (46 [PPG], 47) Jack Nesbitt (22, PPG), Ryan Abraham (26), and AJ Spellacy (17). During this stretch, Erie would allow two power play goals on three opportunities while being unsuccessful on their lone opportunity. Erie would find a late spark of sorts in the frame, as Dylan Edwards (18) would give the Otters the last goal of the period for his 50th point of the Ontario Hockey League season. Even with this goal, Erie would trail in shots 16-6 and find themselves in a 5-1 hole through 20.

Never tell the Otters the odds - or the score! Despite trailing 5-0 at one point in the contest, Erie would happily mount a comeback effort. After grabbing the late goal in the first, Erie would come out swinging in the middle frame - dominating time of possession and controlling the pace of play. Erie would outshoot Windsor 10-6 in the second, and strike three times in the period from these opportunities. With no goals coming in the opening 11 minutes of the period, Erie would finally strike as Dylan Edwards (19) would net his second of the night. Minutes later, on the only penalty kill of the period, Sam Alfano would find Pano Fimis (28, SHG) for a shorthanded goal and Erie's third-straight goal. With all momentum seemingly on the Otters side, Ilya Protas (46) would have a goal just barely sneak through the five-hole on Noah Erliden to stop the bleeding for the Spitfires. With chaos in the closing seconds of the period, Callum Hughes (9) would play 'til the whistle, and take advantage of a Joey Costanzo mistake to give Erie a 6-4 game with 2.9 seconds left in the period. With 20 minutes still to play, Erie would trail by just a pair with momentum on their side.

Unfortunately for the Otters comeback effort, Windsor would control possession of the puck for most of period three - allowing time to tick down, and limited opportunities through the stretch of the frame. A late power play bid for the Erie Otters would open up their offense, and with the net empty, Gabriel Frasca (13, PPG) would have a wacky bounce find paydirt to make it 6-5 in favor of Windsor. The empty net giveth and the empty net taketh - Noah Morneau (26, ENG) would receive a feed from Liam Greentree to put the game away 7-5. Erie would outscore Windsor 5-2 in the final 42 minutes of the game, but be unable to find enough. Windsor would outshoot Erie 16-12 in the frame, 38-28 in the game.

Erie now prepare for its penultimate road game of the Ontario Hockey League regular season, awaiting a Wednesday evening affair in Sarnia. After returning home, Erie will have just one final game away from the EIA. The Otters will return home on Saturday, March 15 for Golf Night (pres. by Five Iron Golf), and Sunday, March 16 for St. Patrick's Day Game (pres. by Turn 2 Sports Cards & Collectibles), with the first 1000 fans in the building receiving a free 2024-25 Team Card Set, and a post-game autograph session to follow.

