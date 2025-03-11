Windsor Spitfires Partner with Hospice of Windsor and Essex County for Duck Drop

March 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have partnered with the Hospice of Windsor-Essex County to host a duck drop.

Hospice Windsor are going to drop 2500 rubber ducks from the top of the WFCU Centre on to the ice after the conclusion of the Spitfires game. The winner will claim a $5000 prize this Thursday after the game.

All the info can be found here on the website and to buy tickets.

If you would like to watch the Rubber Duck Drop in person on Thursday, March 13th, 2025, please visit wfcucentre.evenue.net to purchase tickets to the game. Bring your friends and family to witness the action at the WFCU Centre.

Raffle tickets can be purchased online as of Friday, February 7th, 2025, and will be available until sold out. Pending availability, raffle tickets will also be sold onsite at the game on Thursday, March 13th, 2025. You do not need to be present to win.

All proceeds from this event will support care for Hospice patients and families across Windsor and Essex County.

