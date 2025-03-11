Week Preview: March 11-16

March 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The road games continue to start the week with the Colts returning home to celebrate St. Patrick's Day before closing out the regular season meeting with the Troops.

Tuesday, March 11th at Niagara:

While the Colts only have six games remaining in the regular season, the IceDogs and Colts are set to square off two more times. The two games could end up being a final tune-up for the teams as they are currently matched up in the first round of the playoffs. The last time the Colts visited the Merdian Centre was on Jan. 19th when the Colts were victorious 5-1. Both teams are searching for a win with the Colts holding a 5-5 record in their past 10 games while Niagara recently beat the London Knights despite their 1-8-1 record.

Friday, March 14th at Brampton:

A quick road trip to Brampton kicks off the Colts' three-in-three weekend. The teams faced off four times before the middle of November while the last matchup saw the Colts be victorious with overtime heroics on Jan. 23rd. The Steelheads have been clicking of late, holding a 7-1-2 record in their past 10 games and have the second most goals for in the Eastern Conference.

Saturday, March 15th vs Sarnia:

We're going Irish for the night! The Colts will be debuting their annual St. Patrick's Day jerseys on Saturday night to kick off the festivities. A special rollover jackpot will commence on Saturday that runs until our final home game on the 22nd.Early bird prizes (Kyle Clifford warmup jersey and four tickets to our first home playoff game) will be drawn during the third period of the games on the 15th and 20th. The last time the teams squared off was on Nov. 24th in Sarnia which saw the Colts win commandingly 5-2.

Sunday, March 16th at North Bay:

One last march up North on Sunday will close out the regular season matchup between the two Central Division rivals. The Colts will look to make use of the last matchup on Feb. 15th as motivation as they dropped the contest 5-4 at the Memorial Gardens. Sunday's matchup is a big one for the Battalion as they currently sit in the final position to make playoffs.

