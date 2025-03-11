Jr. Stormers Kids Club Dressing Room Tours Available

March 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On select afternoon games, 15 Jr. Stormers have the chance to take part in a pre-game dressing room tour followed by pizza courtesy of Domino's Pizza. The tour, led by Storm Assistant to the General Manager Brennan O'Sullivan will feature the coach's hallway, the Captain's photo wall, player lounge, the full-service gym, the athletic therapy room, and of course the player's dressing room. Jr. Stomers and their guardian will have the opportunity to take some photos in their favourite player's stall!

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.