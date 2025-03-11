Kingston Frontenacs 2025 Playoff Tickets Now on Sale

The moment we've all been waiting for is here! The Kingston Frontenacs are gearing up for an unforgettable playoff run, and now's your chance to be a part of the action. After a historic regular season, breaking franchise records and dominating on home ice, the Frontenacs are ready to take their game to the next level. With a roster stacked with fifteen 19/20-year-olds and one of the oldest teams in the league, they are primed for greatness. Their balanced offense and fierce home advantage have made them a force to be reckoned with, and the energy in Kingston is palpable-opposing teams should definitely be ready to Take Warning.

As the regular season wraps up on Sunday, March 23rd, and the playoffs set to begin the following weekend, now's the time to secure your spot. Single-game playoff tickets are officially on sale, offering you the chance to witness every intense moment as the Frontenacs battle for the coveted J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Get your tickets today and join us for the thrilling postseason action as Kingston aims for glory!

