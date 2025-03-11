Game Day - March 11th - GUE vs. LDN

March 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The first of a home and home against the London Knights.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

Has 62 points (32 goals, 30 assists) in 60 games this season

Has 13 points (9 goals, 4 assists) in his last 10 games

Who to Watch - London Knights

Sam Dickinson

11th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Has 79 points (25 goals, 54 assists) in 50 games this season

Has 18 points (5 goals, 13 assists) in his last 10 games

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. London 4-0-0-0 Guelph 0-4-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. London 5-1-0-0 Guelph 1-5-0-0

Last 5 Years London 19-9-2-2 Guelph 13-16-2-1

Last 5 Years LDN vs. GUE @ London London 11-4-1-1 Guelph 6-8-2-1

Last 5 Years LDN vs. GUE @ Guelph London 8-5-1-1 Guelph 7-8-0-0

