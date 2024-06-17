Clarke and Wright Named to 2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team

June 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The American Hockey League has unveiled the 2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team, featuring two OHL alumni in Shane Wright (Windsor Spitfires, Kingston Frontenacs) and Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts).

Selected by the League's hockey operations department in collaboration with AHL General Managers, the team comprises three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, all projected to become top NHL players. To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2023-24. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.

Wright and Clarke continue to excel in the AHL, following their distinguished performances in the OHL. Their success dates back to their time with the GTHL's Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA team, where they captured the 2019 OHL Cup as teammates.

OHL GRADUATES ON 2023-24 AHL TOP PROSPECTS TEAM

Brandt Clarke, Defenseman (Ontario Reign/Los Angeles Kings):

A 21-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., Brandt Clarke totaled 46 points in 50 games for Ontario this season, leading all AHL rookies with 36 assists and tying for fourth among all AHL defensemen in scoring. Clarke also collected six points in 16 games for the Los Angeles Kings, scoring his first career NHL goal in overtime to defeat Boston on Feb. 17. Clarke, the eighth overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, participated in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, where he went 4-for-4 in the accuracy shooting event at the Skills Competition, and was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star as well as to the AHL All-Rookie Team at season's end. Clarke played three seasons in the OHL, registering 158 points (40-118-158) in 143 regular season games with the Barrie Colts after being selected four overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

Shane Wright, Forward (Coachella Valley Firebirds/Seattle Kraken):

Shane Wright's first full season as a pro saw him total 22 goals and 25 assists in 59 games for Coachella Valley, tied for seventh among AHL rookies in scoring. He also appeared in eight NHL games over two stints for Seattle and posted four goals and one assist, highlighted by a three-point night at Anaheim on Apr. 5. The 20-year-old native of Burlington, Ont., played 24 games for the Firebirds during their run to the Calder Cup Finals last spring, and has five points in six games this postseason as Coachella Valley has repeated as Western Conference champions. He was chosen by the Kraken with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The fifth player ever granted exceptional status into the OHL, Wright played three seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs and Windsor Spitfires. During his OHL career, he amassed 197 points (86-111-197) in 141 games. Wright was selected first overall by the Frontenacs in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

To learn more about the AHL's Top Prospects, visit theahl.com.

