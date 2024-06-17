OHL Announces Full 2024-25 Schedule

June 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has officially announced the full schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The season will begin on Thursday, September 26th when the Petes host the Kingston Frontenacs at the PMC.

This is the second year in a row that the Petes will host the Frontenacs to open the season. Last year, Peterborough welcomed Kingston to the PMC as the Petes raised their 2023 OHL Championship banner in front of a sold-out crowd. Peterborough would go on to win the game by a score of 5-4.

Other notable Petes 2024-25 home games can be found below:

Thursday, October 17, 2024 - 7:05 p.m. - The biggest rivalry in Junior Hockey returns for another season as the Petes host the Oshawa Generals.

Thursday, November 26, 2024 - 7:05 p.m. - The Petes host the defending OHL Champion London Knights for the only time in 2024-25.

Thursday, January 23, 2025 - 7:05 p.m. - The Petes host the defending Memorial Cup Champion Saginaw Spirit for the only time in 2024-25.

The only way to guarantee tickets to the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes Social Media and Website for season updates in the coming months, including single game ticket sales, flex pack sales, and other promotions.

The CHL Import Draft takes place on Wednesday, July 3rd 2024 at 11:00 a.m. The Petes hold the ninth overall selection in the draft.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.