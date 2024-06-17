Sting Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

June 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







Sarnia, ON. - Following the Ontario Hockey League's release of the full 2024-25 regular season schedule, the Sarnia Sting are set to kick off the 2024-25 regular season against the Windsor Spitfires with the Hockey Club's Home Opener presented by Suresigns on Friday, September 27th at 7:05pm.

The Sting's 24 home game schedule features a total of 27 home games being played between Friday, Saturday, and Sundays, including 10 games as part of the team's $8 Sunday Series. This year's schedule also features six Wednesday evening games. October represents the Sting's busiest with 13 games, including 7 at home. November and February both follow closely behind with 12 games slated for each month, with 4 home games in November and 8 home games in February.

Highlights from the schedule include the team's second annual School Day Game presented by Progressive Auto Sales to be played against the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday, October 23rd at 10:30am and a holiday home-and-home battle with the London Knights on New Year's Eve in London and New Year's Day in Sarnia at 2:05pm.

Other notable games on the schedule include:

Sunday, October 27th vs London | Halloween Hockey at the Hive

Sunday, December 1st vs Saginaw | Finch Ford Lincoln Teddy Bear Toss

Friday, December 13th vs Owen Sound | Christmas at the Hive presented by Mainstreet Credit Union

Monday, February 17th vs Saginaw | Imperial Sarnia presents Family Day at the Hive

The focus for the Sting remains on providing the members of the Sarnia-Lambton community with the most affordable opportunities possible to enjoy OHL hockey, all while making the necessary investments to progressively enhance the gameday experience for fans and upgrade the facility to compete as a premiere major junior program in the world.

Fans can secure all-ages season tickets for just $350+hst and child (12U) season tickets for just $200+hst in the Sting Energy Zone presented by Milk.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.