2024-25 Ottawa 67's Schedule Announced

June 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's will begin their season by hosting the Niagara IceDogs on Friday, September 27, as the Ontario Hockey League revealed the team's 2024-25 schedule today.

It's one of two games in September for the 67's, who follow their home opener with a playoff rematch on the road against the Eastern Conference Champion Oshawa Generals, on September 29. Ottawa will play eight games in October, five of them on the road, ending with their annual Northern Ontario road trip through North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, and Sudbury.

In November, six of Ottawa's ten games will be played inside The Arena at TD Place; including key East Division matchups with the Generals, Kingston Frontenacs, Peterborough Petes, as well as a tilt with the reigning OHL Champions the London Knights. The 67's will also make their Western road trip early, this season, dropping in on the Sarnia Sting, Windsor Spitfires, and the Knights from the 22nd through the 24th.

Due to The Arena at TD Place hosting the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, the 67's will hit the road for seven of their ten games in the final month of the calendar year, including an eight-game road trip that will be split up by the holiday break, extending into January. Home matchups will feature the Petes, Sting, and Barrie Colts.

January 2025 has 11 games on the docket for the 67's, with six of the last nine on home ice following the tournament's conclusion. From February 5 to March 23, Ottawa will play at home for 12 of their final 20 games, before ending the season with a three-game road trip that culminates with a visit to the Brantford Bulldogs.

All told, the 67's will play an even 34 games on the road, and 34 at home. Hometown fans will get to see their team inside The Arena at TD Place on 13 Fridays, and 13 Sundays, to go with four Wednesdays, three Saturdays, and one Monday.

Season tickets are available now for the 67's 2024-25 season.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.