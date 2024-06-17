Kitchener Rangers Announce 2024-25 Schedule

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers are set to open the 2024-25 season at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex versus the Erie Otters on Friday, September 27th at 7:00 pm, and will then head to Windsor on Saturday, September 28th.

The Ontario Hockey League released its regular-season schedule today which marks the start of our 62nd season as The Kitchener Rangers.

The team will play a total of seven Tuesdays, 22 Fridays, and five Sundays at The Aud to complete the 34-game home schedule. Our busiest month of the season will be in January when we will be playing 13 games.

Dates of Note Include:

Opening Night: Friday, September 27th vs Erie Otters at 7pm

Remembrance Day Game: Friday, November 8th vs The Soo at 7pm

Teddy Bear Toss: Tuesday, December 3rd vs Brantford at 7pm

Our full promotional schedule will be announced soon!

Be a part of the electric atmosphere and witness the #BattleBuilt Rangers take on the 2024-25 season! Stay tuned for single game tickets going on sale later this summer.

