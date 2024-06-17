New Home Opener Headlines 2024-25 Spirit Schedule Release
June 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit are pleased to share their full 2024-25 schedule as they prepare their defense of the Memorial Cup. Wednesday, September 25th will see the Spirit host the Windsor Spitfires in a new home opening date.
Saginaw will once again play 68 games, split evenly between the Dow Event Center and road buildings. The Spirit's first road opponent will come on Friday, September 27th when they travel to Sault Ste. Marie for a rematch of the second-round battle with the Greyhounds.
Returning for its ninth season, the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series against the Flint Firebirds will begin on Sunday, November 10th in Saginaw. The Spirit and Firebirds will meet eight times in 2024-25, and the Sprit seek to claim the trophy for a sixth year.
The Spirit will visit the London Knights on October 18th in a rematch of the 2024 Memorial Cup Championship. A week later, the rivalry returns to the Dow Event Center on Saturday, October 26th.
Saginaw's final game of the regular season lands on Sunday, March 23rd when the host the Flint Firebirds at 5:30pm.
Single game tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale Monday, August 19th at 9:00am. For ticket information, visit saginawspirit.com or the Spirit Store at 6321 State Street.
