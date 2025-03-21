Steelheads Defenceman Stevie Leskovar Signs with Minnesota Wild

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Minnesota Wild announced today that they have signed defenceman Stevie Leskovar to a three-year entry-level contract. Stevie was drafted as a 19-year old in the sixth round (174th overall) by the Wild in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Leskovar has played 33 games with the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season and ranks fifth on the team with 70 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-foot-4, 216-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario, recorded 12 points (2G,10A) and 113 PIM, with a plus-11 rating in 61 games with the Steelheads last season. Leskovar has 20 points (4G,16A), and 237 PIM in 158 OHL games over four seasons with Steelheads franchise (2023-25) and Peterborough (2021-23). He also recorded 18 points (10G,8A) and in 16 games with the Lakefield Chiefs of the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) during the 2021-22 season. Leskovar is an over-ager and is playing his final season in the Ontario Hockey League.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond spoke on the signing. "We are so proud of Stevie and very happy for him and his family. He has worked his tail off and preserved over a lot of obstacles along the way. We know he'll continue to work to become a professional hockey player. Congratulations Stevie. Well earned!"

