Ben Hrebik Claims Gord Bones Memorial Trophy

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Ben Hrebik has been named the Gord Bones Memorial Trophy recipient!

Hrebik, who is in his second with the Colts has had an impressive season boasting a 20-9-2-0 record with a .919 SAV% and 2.92 GAA. Hrebik only appeared in 92 minutes of action last season but has come in this season being a stable force for the Colts. The latest NHL Central Scouting rankings had the netminder ranked as the #10 North American goaltender.

"It's a credit to his work ethic and determination he has put into his game over the summer and into this season. It's great to see him rewarded for with this as he's constantly challenging himself to be better, he's got a bright future and I couldn't be happier for him" Commented Director of Goaltending, David Belitski.

The trophy is dedicated to former long-time season ticket holder, Gord Bones, and is presented annually by the Bones family to the "Most Improved Colts Player" voted upon by the Barrie Colts Coaching staff.

Past Winners:

2015-16 - Michael Webster

2016-17 - Lucas Chiodo

2017-18 - Joey Keane

2018-19 - Jet Greaves

2019-20 - Tyson Foerster

2021-22 - Beau Akey

2022-23 - Connor Punnett

2023-24 - Riley Patterson

