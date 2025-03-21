Game Preview: Spirit at Soo Greyhounds

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sault Ste Marie, Ont. - ¬â¹ ¬â¹ The Saginaw Spirit (37-25-2-1) visit the Soo Greyhounds (27-35-2-2) on Friday, March 21st at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:07 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

The Spirit saw a late-game comeback on March 15th result in a shootout win over the Windsor Spitfires. Igor Chernyshov had a goal and three assists, while Michael Misa scored the game-tying goal and buried the game-winner in the shootout. Kaleb Papineau made 39 saves in his seventh consecutive start.

The Soo grabbed their third straight win on March 19th in Sudbury, 3-2 over the Wolves. Travis Hayes had a goal and an assist with Owen Allard scoring the game winner in the third.

This Season:

Saginaw and the Soo have faced off seven times this season with the Spirit winning four of the seven, including wins in three straight. Michael Misa and Calem Mangone have excelled against the Greyhounds this season. Misa has nine goals and four assists while Mangone picked up four goals and nine assists to lead the season series at 13 points each. Marco Mignosa and Brady Martin have stood out in the series for the Soo. Mignosa scored two goals and got four assists with Martin recording three goals and four assists. Both Landon Miller (Soo) and Andrew Oke (Saginaw) have registered a shutout in the season series.

These teams last met on February 12th where the Spirit came out on top 8-4 at the GFL Memorial Gardens. Igor Chernyshov's first goal of the game was the lone goal of the first which gave Saginaw a 1-0 lead going into the second period. Michael Misa added to the lead as he scored just 46 seconds into the second period and the Soo got on the board as Noel Nordh scored with 59 seconds left in the period. The scoring ramped up to open the third as the Spirit scored four straight goals including Chernyshov's second of the game 6:40 into the period. The Greyhounds answered with three straight goals of their own before Misa and Parekh each scored to close out the game and secure a 8-4 win for the Spirit.

Players to Watch:

With his two-point performance against Windsor last Saturday, Michael Misa extended his OHL-leading point total to 126. In 62 games this season, the Spirit captain has 59 goals and 67 assists. Igor Chernyshov had a four-point (2G-2A) performance against the Greyhounds in their last matchup. Through 20 games this season Chernyshov has 18 goals and 30 assists. Carson Harmer continues to lead OHL rookies in scoring with 49 points (23G-26A) through 65 games. Despite going four games without a point, Harmer has a pair of goals against the Greyhounds this year, including the game-winner on September 27th.

Marco Mignosa is leading the Greyhounds in points with 80. Mignosa has 36 goals and 44 assists in 56 games this season. Brady Martin has been solid in his second year with the Soo. In 56 games, Martin has 68 points (31G-37A) and eight points against the Spirit through five games. Travis Hayes is currently on a five-game point streak, recording two goals and five assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

The Soo's NHL Drafted/Signed Players:

Owen Allard (UTA)

Noel Nordh (UTA)

Landon Miller (DET)

Nolan Lalonde (CBJ)

