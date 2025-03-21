Matejicek Scores as Steelheads Beat Petes in Brampton

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes' Gavin Bryant and Brampton Steelheads' Troy Patton in action

(Peterborough Petes)

(Brampton, ON) - On Friday, March 21, the Peterborough Petes were in Brampton for the final time this season to take on the Brampton Steelheads. The Steelheads won the game by a score of 6-1.

Martin Matejicek scored the lone goal for the Petes, with Aiden Young and Brennan Faulkner each picking up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Brampton Goal (9:19) - Porter Martone (35), Assists - Konnor Smith (14), Luke Misa (51)

Brampton Goal (9:55) - Konnor Smith (8), Assists - Parker Von Richter (20), Aidan Lane (6)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (1:07) - Martin Matejicek (13), Assists - Aiden Young (20), Brennan Faulkner (17)

Brampton Goal (2:47) - Konnor Smith (9), Assists - Parker Von Richter (21), Kieran Witkowski (18)

Brampton Goal (15:54) - Gabriel Chiarot (19), Assists - Mason Zebeski (18), Stevie Leskovar (5)

Third Period:

Brampton Goal (3:49) - Konnor Smith (10), Assists - MacGregor Richmond (8), Parker Von Richter (22)

Brampton Goal (10:07) - Gabriel Chiarot (20), Assists - Jakub Fibigr (29), Konnor Smith (15)

The Petes are back in action for their final game of the 2025-26 season on Sunday, March 23, when they travel to Oshawa to take on the rival Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre. Fans can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

