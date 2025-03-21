Matejicek Scores as Steelheads Beat Petes in Brampton
March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Brampton, ON) - On Friday, March 21, the Peterborough Petes were in Brampton for the final time this season to take on the Brampton Steelheads. The Steelheads won the game by a score of 6-1.
Martin Matejicek scored the lone goal for the Petes, with Aiden Young and Brennan Faulkner each picking up an assist.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Brampton Goal (9:19) - Porter Martone (35), Assists - Konnor Smith (14), Luke Misa (51)
Brampton Goal (9:55) - Konnor Smith (8), Assists - Parker Von Richter (20), Aidan Lane (6)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (1:07) - Martin Matejicek (13), Assists - Aiden Young (20), Brennan Faulkner (17)
Brampton Goal (2:47) - Konnor Smith (9), Assists - Parker Von Richter (21), Kieran Witkowski (18)
Brampton Goal (15:54) - Gabriel Chiarot (19), Assists - Mason Zebeski (18), Stevie Leskovar (5)
Third Period:
Brampton Goal (3:49) - Konnor Smith (10), Assists - MacGregor Richmond (8), Parker Von Richter (22)
Brampton Goal (10:07) - Gabriel Chiarot (20), Assists - Jakub Fibigr (29), Konnor Smith (15)
The Petes are back in action for their final game of the 2025-26 season on Sunday, March 23, when they travel to Oshawa to take on the rival Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre. Fans can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
