Mangone Scores Twice, Spirit Comeback Falls Short Against Greyhounds

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit's Calem Mangone and Soo Greyhounds' Nolan Lalonde on game night

Saginaw Spirit's Calem Mangone and Soo Greyhounds' Nolan Lalonde on game night

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Soo Greyhounds 7-4 on Friday, March 21st. Calem Mangone scored two goals and grabbed an assist while Michael Misa buried his 60th goal of the season. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw, stopping 31 of the 36 shots he faced. Nolan Lalonde was the starting goaltender for the Greyhounds, tallying 24 saves on 28 shots.

The Greyhounds got on the board first as Noel Nordh was left alone in the slot and snuck a shot through the five-hole of Papineau. Brady R. Smith recorded the assist as the Soo took a 1-0 lead just 1:36 into the game.

Noel Nordh buried his second of the game as he fired a one-timer into the back of the net. Marco Mignosa and Chase Reid tallied the assists while on a man-advantage.

The Soo continued to add on as Brady Martin tapped a pass from Noel Nordh into the back of the Spirit net. Nordh got the lone assist for his third point of the period as the Greyhounds took a 3-0 lead.

After 1: SAG 0 - 3 SOO (Total Shots: 7 - 15)

The Spirit put one on the board as Calem Mangone snapped a one-timer over the shoulder of Lalonde. Michael Misa and Zayne Parekh picked up the assists while on the powerplay.

Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay again as Calem Mangone slapped in a pass from Igor Chernyshov. He and Kristian Epperson got the assists as Magone's 30th of the season brought the Spirit within one.

Chase Reid added another goal for the Soo while on the powerplay as he fired a shot that deflected off of Sebastien Gervais and past Papineau into the net. Noel Nordh and Owen Allard were credited with the assists as the Greyhounds took a 4-2 lead.

After 2: SAG 2 - 4 SOO (2nd Period Shots: 11 - 11 Totals Shots: 18 - 26)

Michael Misa started the scoring just 34 seconds into the third period as he shot the puck through the five-hole of Lalonde while on a powerplay. Zayne Parekh and Kristian Epperson tallied the assists as the Spirit cut the Soo lead to 4-3.

5:56 into the third, Brady Martin regained the Greyhounds two goal lead as he batted a rebound out of the air and into the back of the Spirit net. Marco Mignosa and Spencer Evans recorded the assists.

54 seconds later, Dima Zhilkin sniped the puck past Lalonde from the slot. Calem Mangone and Kaden Sienko got the assists.

With 2:09 left to go in the third, Brady R. Smith buried a shot into the empty Spirit net. Noel Nordh picked up the assist as the Greyhounds went up 6-4.

Brady R. Smith buried another empty netter as Saginaw had a delayed penalty with 59 seconds remaining.

FINAL: SAG 7 - 4 SOO (3rd Period Shots: 10 - 12 Total Shots: 28 -38)

Powerplays: SAG 3/5 SOO 2/9

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (31 Saves / 36 Shots L) SOO Nolan Lalonde (24 Saves / 28 Shots W)

Saginaw continues the road trip as they travel to Flint to face off against the Firebirds on Saturday, March 22nd. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM.

