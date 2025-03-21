Kingston Hosts Brantford as the Race for the Eastern Conference Comes to a Head

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







It's the biggest game of the season for the Kingston Frontenacs. It's the final weekend of the OHL regular season, and the Frontenacs put their 16 game winning streak on home ice on the line against the Brantford Bulldogs with first place up for grabs with just two games left in each team's schedule.

With so much up for grabs tonight it's easy to ignore the big picture, but with a win last night in Peterborough the Frontenacs have clinched either the first or third seed (second seed is locked up by Barrie due to winning the Central Division), which is obviously a big accomplishment in a stacked Eastern Conference. The Frontenacs also clinched a 40 win season last night, tied for the 4th most wins in a season in franchise history. In terms of points in the standings, the Frontenacs' 88 points is now the 2nd most in franchise history, behind only the 2015-16 Frontenacs who had 97 points.

All of this to say, what we are witnessing this season is something that this city has deserved for a long time. This is one of the best Kingston Frontenacs teams in our history. With first place up for grabs, it goes without saying that the black and gold need to give leave it all on the ice tonight.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Last time Kingston had two 90+ point players was the 2021-22 season with Lucas Edmonds (113) and Shane Wright (94) - Jacob Battaglia and Tuomas Uronen both have 90 on the year so far.

Jacob Battaglia is playing in his 200th career OHL game later tonight.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Tuomas Uronen (#8)

In big games like these it's typically your superstar's that shine the brightest. Uronen started the season as a question mark due to the severity of the injury that kept him out for a majority of last season, but has developed into a game breaker for the Frontenacs. Uronen hit the 90 point mark last night on the road in Peterborough and he's just two shy of hitting 40 goals on the season. If Kingston comes out on top tonight you can bet that Tuomas Uronen will probably have something to do with it.

Brantford - Nick Lardis (#16)

What else can you say about the performance Nick Lardis is putting up this season? Lardis' 71 goals are just the 5th time someone has reached the 70 goal mark in OHL history, meaning his Brantford Bulldogs are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference for a reason. Lardis suffered a knee on knee collision Wednesday night in Brampton, but he remained in the game. It is yet to be seen if he'll suit up tonight, but with so much on the line you'd have to assume Lardis will be in the lineup and ready to go when the puck drops.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Friday, March 21st @ 7PM - vs Brantford Bulldogs - Fan Appreciation Night - Presented by: Move 98.3

