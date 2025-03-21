Gens Look to Bounce Back against Wolves

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. -- The Oshawa Generals are looking to bounce back against the Sudbury Wolves after a tough loss to the North Bay Battalion seeing them locked into the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

It was not the start to the last road trip the Generals were looking for as they fell 5-1 to the Battalion on Thursday night. The loss has solidified a round one matchup with the Brampton Steelheads, a team they split the season series with.

The Sudbury Wolves come into this one gearing up for their first-round matchup that could still see them play a few different teams. Sudbury was on fire for a stretch but seem to have cooled a little dropping their last two games.

These two teams are getting quite familiar with each other of late playing their third game in as many weeks, splitting the last two games.

It was a tight 3-2 win for the Generals in a game that saw them go up three before the Wolves tried to make a game of it late.

Rookie Brooks Rogowski got the game started in the first, and less than a minute later, Luca Marrelli added another player to make it 2-0.

In the second period, it was Luke Torrance getting in on the fun and opening up a three-goal lead before the Wolves scored to make it 3-1.

With less than a minute to go and the net empty, the Wolves would strike again to make it a one-goal lead, but it would remain that way as the Gens went on to win 3-2.

GensNation playoffs are right around the corner and we are going all on red, click here to get your round one tickets as we take on the Brampton Steelheads.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.